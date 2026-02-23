IOC president hails ‘new kind of Winter Games’ at Milan-Cortina closing ceremony

International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry paid tribute to “a new kind of Winter Games’ as she declared the Milan and Cortina edition closed.

A spectacular, opera-themed ceremony at Verona’s 2,000-year old Roman amphitheatre, once used for gladiatorial battles, hailed new heroes of skeleton and mixed team snowboard cross.

Coventry told the Italian organising committee: “You delivered a new kind of Winter Games and set a new standard for the future.”

Fireworks lit up the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics (Ashley Landis/AP)

Gold medallists Charlotte Bankes and Matt Weston carried the Union flag at the ceremony, which drew heavily on the region’s historic reputation for arts and beauty.

In keeping with recent tradition, the gold medals for the men’s and women’s 50km cross-country were also awarded during the ceremony, including the record sixth gold of the Games for Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo.

Coventry’s comment was pertinent given ongoing discussion about the future of the Winter Olympics, and the possibility of including a range of other sports not played on snow and ice.

Charlotte Bankes and Matt Weston carried the Union flag in Verona (Ashley Landis/AP)

The unprecedented geographical spread of the Milan and Cortina Games – which enabled many events to be staged amid true alpine settings – have been hailed by many as an alternative blueprint.

The ceremony concluded with the official handover to organisers of the next Winter Games in the French Alps in 2030, which are facing increasing scrutiny around time and money.

Coventry, the successor to previous president Thomas Bach, had a difficult first Games. She presided over the decision to ban Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych, insisting his helmet, which honoured colleagues killed in the Russian invasion, broke rules on athlete expression.

Coventry also endured a bizarre interlude in which she publicly blamed her media team for not making her aware of a number of issues, including FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s appearance at a ‘Board of Peace’ meeting wearing a Donald Trump-style baseball cap.

The King issued a message to all the athletes, which read: “As the Winter Games come to a close, my wife and I send our most heartfelt congratulations to all the Olympic medal winners from Team GB, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, on your remarkable successes.

“Whether on the ice or amid Italy’s glorious snowscapes, you have demonstrated not only exceptional skill, but also the grace and camaraderie that embody the Olympic spirit at its finest.”