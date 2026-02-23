Gianluca Prestianni provisionally banned by UEFA after Vinicius Junior incident

Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni has been provisionally suspended for Wednesday’s Champions League return leg against Real Madrid by UEFA following the Vinicius Junior racism incident last week.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius alleged he was the subject of racist abuse by a Benfica player – later named by Real as Prestianni – during the first leg between the clubs last Tuesday.

UEFA on Monday announced a provisional one-match ban for Prestianni following the appointment of a UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector (EDI) to investigate the incident.

UEFA said further punishment could be handed out once the investigation is completed.

Gianluca Prestianni, left, has been given a provisional one-match ban after an incident involving Vinicius Junior (Pedro Rocha/AP)

A UEFA statement read: “Upon request of the EDI with an interim report, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body today decided to provisionally suspend Mr. Gianluca Prestianni for the next UEFA club competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible for the prima facie violation of Article 14 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations related to a discriminatory behaviour.

“This is without prejudice to any ruling that the UEFA disciplinary bodies may subsequently make following the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and its respective submission to the UEFA disciplinary bodies.”

Vinicius made the allegation during Real’s 1-0 win in Lisbon.

The Brazilian left the field and refused to return resulting in a stoppage in play that lasted 10 minutes.

It came after Vinicius had given his team the lead with a wonderful individual strike, curling the ball home from a tight angle five minutes into the second half.

After celebrating in front of the home fans, he became suddenly and visibly upset about something said to him and immediately informed the referee, who stopped the match.