Arne Slot believes Alexis Mac Allister is rediscovering his best form

Liverpool boss Arne Slot believes Alexis Mac Allister is getting back to his best after his late goal snatched a last-gasp win at Nottingham Forest.

Mac Allister struck at the death at the City Ground as Liverpool survived what Slot felt was their worst performance of the season.

The Argentina international pounced on a loose ball from close range, minutes after he saw a goal ruled out by VAR.

Slot said: “I think what he needed is what he showed in the last six, seven or eight games – a run of games where he’s getting back to his usual level that he showed so many times last season.

Arne Slot (right) says his side got a slice of luck at Forest (Nick Potts/PA)

“And he had that level also in the first half of the season but it went a bit with ups and downs, as the team went in terms of performances with ups and downs.

“But I see much more consistency recently – not only in Macca’s performance but in the team performance and many individual performances. But I think it’s always nice for a player to score, especially if it’s in extra time of extra time.

“So, we needed this goal, we needed that win to be on the right side of things once in a while because we’ve been so, so unlucky this season.

“And for the first time, at least it felt to me for the first time, we’ve been a bit lucky this season.”

Liverpool were outplayed by a Forest side who are enjoying a bounce under new boss Vitor Pereira.

Although they lost the game, they were the better team and all that was missing was a goal.

Pereira believes his side have the capabilities to beat the drop.

“Of course, of course, (I am) very confident, very confident,” he said.

“Frustrated, but very confident for us, because if we keep this mentality, if we keep this ambition and the organisation, will get points for sure.”