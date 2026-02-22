Mikel Arteta: Arsenal showed what they are made of by thumping Tottenham

Mikel Arteta said his “outstanding” Arsenal side proved what they are made of after they thumped Tottenham to move five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

After facing accusations of bottling their title bid in the wake dropping two points at Wolves – a result Arteta admitted here left him feeling “ashamed” – Arsenal delivered a statement performance against their arch-rivals with an emphatic 4-1 win.

Eberechi Eze fired the Gunners in front after 32 minutes, Spurs levelled moments later through Randal Kolo Muani but Viktor Gyokeres restored his side’s advantage 93 seconds into the second half.

Eze then blasted home the visitors’ third – his fifth against Spurs in two matches this season – with Gyokeres completing the rout in stoppage time.

Eberechi Eze has now scored five goals against Tottenham this season (John Walton/PA)

And Arteta said: “It feels like we showed what we are made of. I cannot be prouder of what I’ve seen out there but especially with the context of the way we lived the last 72 hours.

“After what happened against Wolves and losing two points with the last kick of the game, it was tough. But that’s the beauty of this game.

“There was no explanation watching the game back and how the hell we drew that game. From any angle, you say it’s impossible and you have to watch it again and say it’s not going to happen.

“But it happened and then you have to lift yourself up because you’re feeling angry, upset, and even ashamed.

“This one is gone and how can we use it to be a turning point and to make ourselves better? And that was the focus, that was the intention today. But you have to live that on the pitch and what we’ve done from the beginning to the end of the match today was outstanding.”

Arsenal hijacked Tottenham’s move to sign Eze last August and, after he netted a hat-trick against Spurs at the Emirates in November, his two-goal salvo here inspired Arteta’s men to another triumph.

Arteta added: “You just have to look at his face and the way he was in the dressing room with a big smile. He came here for a reason and we need those moments from these players.

“I could see that he wanted to prove something. He was upset, even with me, because I didn’t play him against Wolves from the beginning. I just have to understand now how we’re going to get the best out of him.”

Speaking prior to Sunday’s north London derby, Igor Tudor said he was 100 per cent confident Tottenham would remain in the Premier League next season.

Igor Tudor admitted the north London derby showed the level Tottenham need to reach (John Walton/PA)

Spurs sit just four points clear of 18th-placed West Ham.

Speaking after his first match in interim charge, Tudor said: “This was not the prefect team to play – Arsenal are probably the best side in the world in this moment – but in one way we have to see where we need to be, what is our goal and what is our level and today, it was two totally different worlds, I have to be honest.

“A derby can bring you big motivation but there are other things you cannot change in three or four training sessions. It is impossible.

“With the ball, a lack of confidence is very evident. There is a reality today and I am very sad and very angry. You have to look in the mirror and really start to change the habits and working hard is the only way.”