Marco Silva savours ‘big win’ after Fulham secure three points at Sunderland

Marco Silva hailed a “big win” after Fulham ended a three-game losing run in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory at Sunderland.

Following a lacklustre first half from both teams, the game sprung into life after the break when Raul Jimenez scored twice in the space of seven minutes, heading home from Alex Iwobi’s corner and then converting a penalty.

Enzo Le Fee gave the Black Cats hope, also from the spot, but Iwobi sealed three points in the 85th minute with a cool finish into the corner.

Victory lifted Fulham to 10th in the table as they became only the second team after Liverpool to beat Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in the league this season.

Reflecting on the match, Silva said: “Big win, we knew that it was going to be another crucial game for us and it was going to be very important to come from some not good results for us in the Premier League.

“After an incredible run during January and December too, we wanted to bounce back in a place that has been very difficult for all the teams to play against Sunderland.

“They just lost the last home game before this one against Liverpool. It was not a coincidence that they were the only team unbeaten in the Premier League when they played that game against Liverpool and we knew it. A tough place to come.”

Silva was also pleased with the manner of Fulham’s third goal, which saw Harry Wilson latch onto a cleared Sunderland corner and charge up the pitch before playing in for Iwobi to finish.

The Cottagers boss added: “After the 2-1 is the moment that pleased me more really about our side, we handled very well the pressure, the stadium buzzing in that moment, that quality, that pressure.

“We scored the third goal in an incredible moment from us, very good counter-attack, everything Harry Wilson did until the moment of the pass was brilliant. Top finishing from Alex.

“We won the game, (it was) deserved, a big fight. Credit for Sunderland on the way they made life difficult for us. Lots of times the game was tough and injuries for them, for us as well.”

Regis Le Bris lamented a “tough day” as Sunderland slipped to their third successive league loss.

After losing Nordi Mukiele and Jocelin Ta Bi to injury in the first half, the Black Cats started the second period well, having a great chance when Romaine Mundle blasted wide before Fulham’s opener.

Le Bris said: “A tough day because it’s a defeat at home. Key moments defined this game.

“We had the opportunity during the second half to score and just after they scored twice on set-pieces.

“Probably our first half wasn’t controlled enough, we struggled to find the right rhythm. We got two injuries, which didn’t help, but we were probably a bit sloppy, lack of quality with the ball and we didn’t control this part of the game properly.

“The reaction at the beginning of the second half was good, but it was a reaction and after that key moments. Like in the Premier League you have, we had a strong opponent who then had the quality to score.”