Man City never give up – Pep Guardiola fires title rivals Arsenal a warning

Pep Guardiola expects plenty more drama in the title race but insists Manchester City will not give up in their pursuit of Arsenal.

Guardiola’s side kept up the pressure on the Premier League leaders as they held on for a nervy 2-1 win over Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The City manager said: “When I was at Spurs and we drew 2-2 someone said why don’t we drop the Premier League and focus on the cups. I said, ‘No, why? Let’s go, let’s try’.

“I don’t know what will happen next but many things are going to happen. I don’t know about Arsenal but I have the feeling we are not going to win all our games.

“Coming (ahead are) the FA Cup, Champions League, Carabao Cup final, international break, many games, injuries – so the best way is to relax now and focus on Leeds. Then we will see.

“Win the next game, that is what we have to do, but if it doesn’t go well, keep going. Never give up. Ten or 11 games is a lot of games in the Premier League.”

City’s latest victory came courtesy of a Nico O’Reilly brace in the first half.

O’Reilly, 20, who is thriving in a midfield role having initially impressed as a left-back, struck either side of a deflected Lewis Hall equaliser.

His double rewarded City for a strong start but the second period was far tougher as Newcastle pushed for an equaliser to the end.

It took a superb save from Gianluigi Donnarumma in stoppage time to deny Harvey Barnes and preserve City’s lead.

The sides, who met in the recent Carabao Cup semi-finals, also face each other in the FA Cup fifth round next month.

Guardiola said: “Back again to Newcastle in three weeks, what a nightmare! They are an unbelievable team.

“We’ve learned that is the level of modern football. The rhythm they play at is massive, so we’re really pleased for the victory.”

Eddie Howe was pleased with Newcastle’s performance in defeat (Martin Rickett/PA)

Newcastle had beaten Tottenham in the league, Aston Villa in the FA Cup and Qarabag in the Champions League in their last three outings before facing City.

But Saturday’s defeat was their fourth in five Premier League games, leaving them mid-table.

Manager Eddie Howe said: “This season has been a challenge in so many ways. There are no excuses for that but the league table isn’t what we wanted it to be.

“But you always have to give context to every situation and our league position isn’t based on this result.

“I thought this and the last three games have been a big upturn in terms of performance, physicality, identity, quality of play.

“I think we’re heading in the right direction, hopefully, and I think that’s the most important thing and then you know long-term we’re going to be fine.”