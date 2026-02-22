Luke Littler clinches Poland Darts Open with victory over Gian Van Veen

World champion Luke Littler claimed the Poland Darts Open title with a 8-4 victory over Gian Van Veen, who hit a nine-dart finish in the final in Krakow.

Van Veen was looking to avenge the World Championship showpiece defeat he was handed by Littler as the pair faced off in the final of the inaugural Poland Darts Open and the opening European Tour competition of the year.

Littler was in devastating mood and averaged a touch over 108 and hit seven 180s on his way to a crushing triumph.

Littler earned a win in the first European Tour competition of the year (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Dutch number one hit his first-ever televised nine-darter in the final to take the lead but it did not prove to be enough in the end as it spurned Littler on to deal him with yet another final defeat.

Littler comfortably disposed Ross Smith, Josh Rock and Chris Dobey to make his way into the final, while Van Veen had a close encounter with Nathan Aspinall before beating Wessel Nijman and world number two Luke Humphries.

The first four legs went with throw but the moment of the match came in the fifth leg when back-to-back 180 visits from the Dutchman was finished off with a 141 finish in a perfect nine-dart leg.

Van Veen was showing clinical finishing with two ton-plus outs but the nine-darter sparked Littler into action before he went on to clinch the next four legs to put him in pole position to take the title.

The Dutchman bit back to reduce the deficit to two but it seemed too little too late as Littler started to hammer the treble 20 bed with 180s.

Van Veen missed three darts to prolong the contest and the Englishman punished him with double 10 for the game shot.