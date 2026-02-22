Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres each strike twice as Arsenal thrash Tottenham

Eberechi Eze produced a timely brace to haunt Tottenham again and restore Arsenal’s five-point lead at the Premier League summit with a 4-1 north London derby win.

The title credentials of Mikel Arteta’s team had been questioned after they dropped points in consecutive matches at Brentford and Wolves but they responded with aplomb at the home of their fierce rivals.

Eze broke the deadlock in a white-hot atmosphere in the 32nd minute and while Randal Kolo Muani replied 123 seconds later for the first goal of Igor Tudor’s spell as interim Spurs head coach, Arsenal exerted their dominance after the break.

Viktor Gyokeres produced a wonderful curled strike after 47 minutes before Eze punished more slack home defending to grab his fifth goal of the campaign against a club that were at one stage favourites to sign the ex-Crystal Palace playmaker last summer.

Gyokeres added a second himself in stoppage-time to give Arsenal thoroughly deserved bragging rights over rivals Tottenham, who stay 16th in the table and are only four points off the relegation zone after a sobering start for new boss Tudor.