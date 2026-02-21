Tammy Abraham strikes late to snatch point for Aston Villa against Leeds

Tammy Abraham netted his first Premier League goal since returning to Aston Villa to rescue a late 1-1 draw against Leeds at Villa Park.

Daniel Farke thought his side had picked up a precious three points to further strengthen their bid to stay in the league but Abraham’s late equaliser helped Villa’s Champions League hopes.

Leeds had won only once away from Elland Road but they oozed confidence at Villa Park and Anton Stach scored a stunning third free-kick of the season which gave the West Yorkshire outfit a deserved lead on his return to the starting fold following a hip injury.

Karl Darlow made three saves within minutes to keep their lead intact heading into the interval and Ollie Watkins’ offside goal came as further frustration to Unai Emery, before Emiliano Martinez’s save from Lukas Nmecha kept them in the game.

It looked like Villa would lose a third home game from their last four but they left it late to get on level terms as Abraham bundled in from a corner two minutes from time.

Leeds were denied a first victory away from home since a 3-1 win over Wolves at Molineux on September 20 but did stretch their unbeaten league run to three matches.

The visitors’ confidence was clear to see through the opening stages and they forced the first big chance in the 14th minute when Dominic Calvert-Lewin latched onto Jayden Bogle’s delivery but was smothered by the onrushing Martinez.

Leeds made all the running and made their first half dominance count through a moment of brilliance just after the half hour mark.

Watkins brought down Ethan Ampadu over 30 yards from goal and Stach faked to put a ball in the box but instead whipped a beautiful free-kick past the diving Martinez and into the back of the net.

Villa were in danger of shipping more goals in a lacklustre performance and United could have had a second when Calvert-Lewin teed up Ilia Gruev, who arrowed marginally over the crossbar.

Leeds were clinging onto their lead heading into the break as Villa sustained their best spell of pressure. Watkins put one straight at Darlow when he ought to have done better before Amadou Onana’s point-blank effort was saved by the Leeds keeper minutes later.

Villa began to turn the screw following the introduction of Jadon Sancho and he started to orchestrate the Villa attack with the best chance falling at the feet of Tyrone Mings at the edge of the box, but his effort was blocked.

The home side thought they were on level terms midway through the half after Emi Buendia brilliantly curled one onto the post and Watkins was on hand to tap it home but the assistant referee’s offside flag quickly cut celebrations short.

Nmecha almost doubled Leeds’ advantage with his first contribution off the bench when he dived to meet the cross of Bogle but Martinez got across well to stop his header from making it 2-0.

And that Martinez save proved to be crucial when a corner was poked home by the thigh of Abraham, whose effort went above Calvert-Lewin on the line to earn Villa a point.