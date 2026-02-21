Record-breaker James Milner happy to be able to ‘still contribute’ for Brighton

Brighton midfielder James Milner was happy to show he can still contribute during his record-breaking 654th Premier League appearance in a 2-0 win at Brentford.

Milner’s inclusion at Gtech Community Stadium meant he moved past Gareth Barry’s previous record tally in the competition and it proved an occasion to remember for the Seagulls after first-half goals by Diego Gomez and Danny Welbeck.

The pressure had mounted on boss Fabian Hurzeler after one league win in 13 games and he again turned to veteran midfielder Milner in an attempt to arrest a worrying run of results after a recent start at Aston Villa.

Milner, 40, produced an accomplished display in midfield on a landmark occasion before his 90th-minute substitution was marked with applause from both sets of supporters.

Brighton players pushed Milner out in front to celebrate with the away fans at full-time, but the former England international insisted there is more to come.

“There’s been a lot of talk about it. For me, anyone who knows me, the most important thing has always been the team,” Milner told BBC Radio Five Live.

“I’m delighted I was able to play a few more minutes today and at Villa and hopefully people can see I can still contribute to the team.

“It’s a big number and it’s nice to get to the record, but it’s an opportunity to give a nod to so many people who have helped me, the family and friends who have been there from the start, the sacrifice they’ve made.

“The physios, sports scientists that have supported me, Sean Duggan the physio at Brighton who when I couldn’t lift my foot for six months last year helped get me back on the field.

“To be honest, it’ll be nice to stop getting asked about it and concentrate on my football! I’m desperate to do well for Brighton and finish the season strongly.”

Tony Blair was Prime Minister when Milner made his top-flight debut for hometown club Leeds over 23 years ago and Westlife’s aptly-titled hit Unbreakable was number one in the UK singles chart.

Current boss Hurzeler hailed Milner and said: “He is still super fit.

“Every week and in every training session he runs the most, he sprints the most and therefore it is not a surprise that he is capable of doing these performances.

“He is capable of doing a lot of impossible things and when you see his body and how he manages it, I don’t know what he will do and how long he will continue playing, but I just enjoy working with him.”

Keith Andrews cut a frustrated figure but was not surprised by Brentford fans showing their respect to Milner.

“He’s had a very special career, the longevity of it and the professionalism he has shown throughout that period to still play at the level he has,” Andrews reflected.

“Our club is very classy and respectful. Certainly for an individual like that, what he has achieved in his career and what he achieved today to take the lead, yeah I’m not really surprised.”