Man City cut Arsenal’s Premier League lead to two points after Newcastle victory

Nico O’Reilly scored twice in the first half as Manchester City cut Arsenal’s Premier League lead to two points with a nervy 2-1 win over Newcastle.

The 20-year-old rewarded City for a dominant start at the Etihad Stadium with a superb long-range strike and headed them back in front after Lewis Hall hit a deflected equaliser.

Pep Guardiola’s side failed to build on that advantage in a rain-soaked second period but, despite seeing more of the ball, Newcastle failed to get back into the game.

Nico O’Reilly’s brace helped Man City trim Arsenal’s Premier League lead to two points (Martin Rickett/PA)

Harvey Barnes went close in stoppage time, but Gianluigi Donnarumma responded with a fine fingertip save.

Buoyed by Arsenal’s unexpected draw against Wolves in midweek, the game had started amid a raucous atmosphere and City were clearly up for the challenge.

Yet the final whistle was greeted as much with relief as celebration as the nerves of the title race became evident.

While there is still plenty of that course to run, what is already clear is O’Reilly is developing in to a player of some stature.

Nico O’Reilly has become an important part of Manchester City’s starting line-up (Martin Rickett/PA)

The youngster initially established himself as a left-back, but now revelling in a midfield role.

The home side showed their intent early and pushed Newcastle back deep into their own half.

Dan Burn was booked for hauling down Erling Haaland as the pressure mounted and the hosts broke through after 14 minutes.

Haaland released Omar Marmoush with a header and the Egyptian raced away to tee up O’Reilly on the edge of the box. The 20-year-old timed his run superbly and beat Nick Pope with a sweetly-struck first-time effort.

Newcastle responded well and Anthony Gordon drew a save from Donnarumma before they equalised from a corner after 22 minutes.

City failed to clear Sandro Tonali’s cross and paid the price as Hall’s long-range effort took a big deflection off Rayan Ait-Nouri to beat Donnarumma.

However, the hosts hit back to reclaim the lead within five minutes.

Antoine Semenyo played Haaland in with a clever through-ball and the Norwegian crossed to the far post.

Again O’Reilly anticipated well and headed firmly past Pope from six yards.

Lewis Hall’s deflected effort drew Newcastle level in the first half (Martin Rickett/PA)

City had a fortunate escape after Ruben Dias was booked for pulling back Gordon. Tonali swung the resulting free-kick into the box for Burn to head in, but he was ruled offside.

Manchester City finished the first half strongly with Haaland and Marmoush both shooting wide and Burn was fortunate to escape further punishment after a shirt pull on the former after the interval.

Yet the hosts, as has occurred with regularity of late, were unable to maintain their momentum as the second half progressed.

O’Reilly’s header proved to be the match-winner (Martin Rickett/PA)

Haaland did create another good opportunity, but Semenyo shot weakly at Pope and the atmosphere became increasingly anxious the longer the score remained 2-1.

Joelinton fashioned a chance for Newcastle with 11 minutes remaining, but shot wide.

Ait-Nouri spurned a chance to wrap up the points when he slipped in the area after a good run and Pope denied Haaland and Foden late on.

Barnes almost snatched a dramatic last-gasp leveller, but Donnarumma was equal to his effort and City took three crucial points.