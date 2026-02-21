England’s Six Nations hopes over after ruthless Ireland dish out hammering

England’s Guinness Six Nations unravelled spectacularly as they were brutally removed from title contention following a 42-21 rout by Ireland at Allianz Stadium.

A week after their Murrayfield jinx had struck again, Steve Borthwick’s men leaked 22 unanswered points in a dramatic opening half hour with Luke Cowan-Dickie and Freddie Steward hooked before the interval.

And the misery continued into the second-half as broken England hardly fired a shot in their first defeat at Twickenham since November 2024.

Jamison Gibson-Park scores Ireland’s their first try (PA)

All of the flaws exposed by Scotland resurfaced with interest in a self-destructive error count, a lack of physicality in all areas but particularly in defence, senior players not performing and an absence of leadership.

George Ford drawing ironic cheers when he found touch summed up his afternoon and it was a grim way for England captain Maro Itoje to mark his 100th cap on a day when Twickenham sounded more like the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland were outstanding at capitalising on the favourites’ weaknesses as they registered their sixth victory in seven meetings between the rivals, producing an upset to invigorate their Six Nations after stumbling through the opening two rounds.

Jamison Gibson-Park ran the show in style with Stuart McCloskey and Caelan Doris among those playing strong supporting roles in a win that has relieved the pressure that was building on head coach Andy Farrell.

Both teams began the afternoon knowing another defeat would remove them from the title race – and it was Ireland who rose to the occasion.

All smiles for Ireland’s Robert Baloucoune as he scores Ireland’s second try (PA)

In a sign of their nerves, England began by making a series of basic errors headlined by Ford’s kicking jitters as he failed to find touch with one penalty and then sent a second one dead.

A loss of concentration then allowed Gibson-Park to dart over from a quick tap penalty after Ireland had broken from deep and they again showed their opportunism by pouncing on yet another English error, this time at a line-out.

Alex Mitchell limped off and the hosts’ woes continued when McCloskey easily brushed aside Ollie Lawrence and one phase later Robert Baloucoune was over in the right corner.

To make matters worse, Freddie Steward was sin-binned for playing Gibson-Park without the ball.

Down and out – England’s players looking dejected during the game.

Ireland looked like world beaters as they stormed over for their third try through a mixture of their ingenuity and the hosts’ crumbling defence with Tommy O’Brien finishing a slick move down the left.

Stirred on by their desperation, England finished a period of frantic pressure with a Fraser Dingwall try but just seconds after the interval Henry Pollock was sin-binned for not releasing and Dan Sheehan dived over for a simple finish.

Lawrence strolled over to round off a pleasing attack but successive penalties by Jack Crowley extended Ireland’s lead to 21 points.

England were completely rudderless and their defence parted for a fifth time with Jamie Osborne rounding off waves of attacks, but although they had the final word when Sam Underhill scored there was no mistaking the beating they had taken.