Brighton mark James Milner’s record-breaking appearance with win at Brentford

Brighton marked James Milner’s record-breaking 654th Premier League appearance with a much-needed 2-0 win at Brentford.

The pressure had mounted on Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler after a run of one league win in 13 and he again turned to veteran midfielder Milner in attempt to arrest a worrying run of results.

Milner’s inclusion meant he moved past Gareth Barry’s previous record of 653 appearances in the competition and it proved an occasion to remember all round for Brighton after first-half goals by Diego Gomez and Danny Welbeck.

Gomez scored in the 30th minute to end the visitors’ three-match run without a goal and Brentford captain Nathan Collins was at fault when Welbeck made it 2-0.

Collins’ poor clearance allowed Welbeck to fire home for his 10th goal this season before Milner’s special afternoon concluded in the 90th minute with a round of applause from both sets of supporters at Gtech Community Stadium.