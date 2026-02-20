Mikel Arteta responds to ‘bottlers’ jibe as Arsenal look to get back on track

Mikel Arteta insisted the word “bottlers” is not part of his vocabulary as he denied Arsenal are blowing another chance to win the Premier League.

Arsenal surrendered a two-goal lead at bottom-of-the-table Wolves on Wednesday to hand the initiative to title rivals Manchester City.

If Pep Guardiola’s side win all their remaining 12 matches – which includes a pivotal contest against Arsenal at the Etihad in April – they will be crowned champions.

Despite dropping two points at Molineux, Arteta’s side are still five clear at the top, albeit having played a game more than City.

But Arsenal, who travel to Tottenham on Sunday, are carrying the scars of finishing runners-up for the past three seasons. And following their 2-2 draw against Wolves, the club are facing fresh accusations of being “bottlers”.

However, addressing those claims, Arteta said: “That’s individual opinion, and you have to respect that.

“You lose two points against Wolves in the manner that the game played out, and you have to take it on the chin. That’s it. It’s part of our role.

“But it’s not part of my vocabulary and I don’t see it like this because I don’t think anybody wants to do that as an intention. I wouldn’t use that word.”

Arsenal are through to the final of next month’s Carabao Cup, and in the knockout stages of the Champions League having won all eight of their group matches, too.

Arsenal could not hold on to a two-goal lead against lowly Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)

They are also heavy favourites to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a fifth-round tie at Mansfield to come in March.

But with just two wins in their last seven league games, Arteta’s side are facing increasing scrutiny for their form.

Arteta added: “When we haven’t been at our standards, I take full responsibility for that. I don’t think I have ever pointed at a single player or the team.

“I can talk about standards, yes, and in the second half (against Wolves) we weren’t at our standards, which is normal when we play the amount of games we play as well, but if there is anyone who is responsible, that’s me.

“We have a very clear instruction. We have to live in the present, and the present is beautiful.

Martin Odegaard (left) and Kai Havertz could return for Arsenal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“We are exactly where we want to be in every competition. So, keeping calm, keeping my eyes open, my ears open, and understanding what the players need to give their best.

“What I’ve seen (from the players) is a tremendous reaction. And I’m not surprised at all.

“What I’m very interested in is the next chapter, what we are made of, and how we write our own destiny from here going forward.”

Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz were both absent at Molineux through injury but both have an outside chance of facing Spurs.

“We have to wait until tomorrow but there is a big possibility that they are available,” added Arteta.