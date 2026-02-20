Michael Carrick ‘proud’ of Man Utd’s diversity after Sir Jim Ratcliffe comments

Michael Carrick says he is “proud” of Manchester United’s diversity in the wake of controversial comments about immigrants from the club’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe told Sky News last week that the United Kingdom had been “colonised by immigrants”, comments which were widely condemned.

He subsequently issued a statement saying he was sorry if his remarks had “offended some people”.

Carrick faced the media on Friday for the first time since Ratcliffe’s remarks and said: “Sir Jim has made a statement, and then the club’s made a statement on the back of it so for me to add to that is not my place.

“What I can say is, as I’ve been around this club many, many years, we always make a huge impact globally.

“We’re really proud of the environment and the culture that we’ve got at the club, and equality and diversity and respect for each other is something that we look to carry through every day.”