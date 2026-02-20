Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe should have been sanctioned – Kick It Out

Kick It Out is disappointed Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will face no further disciplinary action over his comments on immigration, which the charity claims “brought the game into disrepute”.

Ratcliffe said in an interview with Sky News last week the UK had been “colonised by immigrants”, remarks which were widely condemned including by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.

It is understood the Football Association has issued Ratcliffe with a reminder of his responsibilities as a football participant when conducting media interviews, but will face no further action over the remarks.

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out has expressed discontent at that decision, and said in a statement issued to the Press Association: “Kick It Out is disappointed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has not been given a stronger sanction for bringing the game into disrepute.

“When speaking in any capacity, he is still a representative and co-owner of Manchester United, which has a global following. Unprompted, he brought the club into a TV interview where he was inaccurate with the facts and divisive with his language.

“At a time when various forces are seeking to divide society, football must stand united. We urge those in leadership positions to be mindful of the responsibility they carry.”

Ratcliffe issued a statement the day after the interview in which he said he was sorry if his comments had “offended some people”.

United released their own statement the day after Ratcliffe’s Sky News interview, highlighting how the club took pride in being “inclusive and welcoming”.

Head coach Michael Carrick was asked about Ratcliffe’s comments on Friday as he faced the media for the first time since they had been made.

“Sir Jim has made a statement, and then the club’s made a statement on the back of it so for me to add to that is not my place,” he said.

“What I can say is, as I’ve been around this club many, many years, we always make a huge impact globally.

“We’re really proud of the environment and the culture that we’ve got at the club, and equality and diversity and respect for each other is something that we look to carry through every day.”

Carrick added: “I’ve travelled the world and I know what this club means to an awful lot of people, so I’m fully aware of the responsibility, and we’re trying to carry that out every single day.

Michael Carrick says he is “proud” of Manchester United’s diversity (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I’m proud of what the club stands for and has done for so long.”

Carrick was adamant the comments had not affected or undermined the spirit at United, with the club having won four and drawn one of the five games since his appointment following Ruben Amorim’s dismissal in January.

“We have got a really strong, strong group, whether that’s the players in and around the dressing room and the staff. We’re in constant communication. We’re here to support each other and help each other in whatever way we can,” Carrick said.

“The boys have been in really good spirits this week in terms of training. We’ve had some time away, so that was important for a refresh and a bit of a deep breath.”