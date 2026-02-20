Eve Muirhead hopes ‘Super Saturday’ can seal Team GB’s best ever Winter Olympics

Great Britain Chef de Mission Eve Muirhead hopes a “Super Saturday” grand finale can put the seal on the nation’s best ever Winter Olympics.

Bruce Mouat’s men’s curling team and ski halfpipe star Zoe Atkin both go for gold in Cortina and Livigno respectively on a day that could once again send records tumbling.

Britain’s best medal haul at a single Winter Games is five in both 2014 and 2018 – and Mouat and Atkin could ensure Team GB match that tally in gold medals alone.

Zoe Atkin (pictured) and Bruce Mouat could bump up Britain’s medal tally on ‘Super Saturday’ (David Davies/PA)

Muirhead told the Press Association: “I’m really looking forward to ‘Super Saturday’.

I think it’s important that we keep the momentum. We want to finish the Games on a high.

“One thing I came out here to do was make sure we had the same energy from start to finish and we’ll make sure we are doing that tomorrow.”

Bruce Mouat led Britain’s men’s curlers to a stunning semi-final win over Switzerland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Skeleton star Matt Weston sparked the gold-rush last week before partnering Tabby Stoecker to also clinch gold in the mixed team event.

Over the Dolomites in Livigno, Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale shrugged off poor individual performances to soar to mixed team snowboard cross gold at Livigno Snow Park.

Victories for Mouat and Atkin could help shunt Great Britain alongside Winter Olympic giants like Austria, Japan and China in the medals table, which is usually ordered by number of golds.

Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale clinched snowboard cross gold (David Davies/PA)

Mouat’s men had to cash in a few favours to wriggle out of the round-robin but responded with a stunning win over favourites Switzerland in their semi-final on Thursday.

Meanwhile Atkin, who came into the Games having won the superpipe competition at last month’s Aspen X Games, eclipsed Chinese superstar Eileeen Gu to qualify for Saturday night’s final in first place.