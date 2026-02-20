Cameron Menzies: I came close to wrapping up darts career after punching table

Cameron Menzies admitted he came close to “wrapping” up his darts career after the injuries he suffered by repeatedly punching a table at the World Championship.

The Scot exited Alexandra Palace in disgrace as he lost control of his temper following a first-round defeat to Charles Manby before Christmas, needing medical treatment for hand injuries.

Menzies, who won his opening-round match at the Poland Darts Open on Friday, has revealed he later had to undergo surgery and says he has “no feeling in my fingers”.

Blood spots were visible where Menzies punched the table several times (John Walton/PA)

“It was finally good to play well but I’ve been struggling massively,” he told Oche 180 after beating Ritchie Edhouse.

“I’ll be honest with you, a few times I’ve felt like wrapping it. I’m just not in a good place that way.

“Obviously what happened at the Worlds, I’ve done a lot of damage to myself. Basically I’ve no feeling in my fingers anymore because of the damage I’ve done.

“I couldn’t feel my fingers for six weeks. I had to go through surgery. I’ve still to go through hand treatment and trauma.

Charlie Manby (left) defeated Cameron Menzies (right) before the incident (John Walton/PA)

“I’ve made a massive mistake in my life. You can see the scar. I have to live with that.

“I was lucky it was not as bad as what it could have been. I’m not proud of it.

“I’m lucky I can still play because it could have been severed. So I had to see a hand specialist. No words could explain how I felt at that time.

“I was stupid and I have to deal with it.”