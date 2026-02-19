Sam Prendergast dropped by Ireland after Italy nightmare

Sam Prendergast has been left out of Ireland’s matchday squad for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash away to England, with Jack Crowley named at fly-half.

Prendergast struggled during last weekend’s unconvincing 20-13 win over Italy, including missing two straightforward conversions, before being replaced by Crowley.

The 23-year-old started all but one of Ireland’s previous seven Six Nations games, with his omission the first time he has been overlooked for a matchday 23 in the championship since his Test debut in November 2024.

Jack Crowley has been picked ahead of Sam Prendergast at fly-half for Ireland’s Six Nations clash with England (Brian Lawless/PA).

Crowley impressed from the bench against the Azzurri, albeit he missed touch with a late penalty as Andy Farrell’s side failed to claim a bonus point.

Ciaran Frawley, who has not featured at international level since last summer’s 106-7 win over Portugal, will provide back-up for the number 10 role.

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park is recalled to partner Crowley at Twickenham in the only other alteration to Ireland’s backline.

In three changes to the forward pack, Tadhg Furlong replaces Thomas Clarkson at tighthead prop, while Tadhg Beirne and Josh van der Flier come in for Cormac Izuchukwu and Jack Conan in the back row.

Captain Caelan Doris reverts to number eight, with Beirne selected at blindside flanker and Van der Flier at openside.