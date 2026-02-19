Keely Hodgkinson sets new world 800m indoor record

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson set a new world 800m indoor record time of one minute 54.87 seconds in Lievin, beating the near 24-year-old standard set on the day she was born.

Hodgkinson, who stormed to 800m gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics, shaved nearly a second off the previous best, 1min 55.82secs, achieved by Jolanda Ceplak at the European Championships in Vienna on March 3, 2002.

The 23-year-old was primarily relieved she had backed up her words from earlier in the week, in which she had confidently told a press conference the record was hers to take.

“Thank God!” she declared in a trackside interview with World Athletics.

“No, that was really fun. I’ve been really looking forward to this for a good few weeks, so thank you for the amazing crowd.

“I wasn’t running alone, I had lots of help over here.”

Hodgkinson opened her season at the UK indoor championships, running 1:56.33 without pacemakers or wavelights to move third on the all–time list, before turning her focus to Thursday night in France.