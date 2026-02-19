Ismaila Sarr on target as Palace draw Conference League clash in Bosnia

Crystal Palace’s Conference League hopes hang in the balance after a 1-1 draw at Bosnian Premier League side Zrinjski Mostar in the first leg of their knockout phase play-off.

Oliver Glasner had reinforced his attacking ranks since their last European outing in December, but it was Ismaila Sarr, assisted by January signing Jorgen Strand Larsen, who broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time.

The Eagles allowed Karlo Abramovic to score a second-half equaliser, then failed to create many chances, coming closest when Adam Wharton rattled the crossbar.

It was another disappointing display from the struggling Premier League side, once touted as favourites to win the competition, but now hoping they can simply turn around a more inspiring outing at Selhurst Park and survive beyond next week.

The Eagles, who suffered a disappointing 3-2 Premier League defeat to Wolves last time out, had early chances through Wharton and Sarr, who had the ball in the back of the net but the offside flag was raised.

Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson was tested just once in the first 15 minutes when he came out to collect a ball following a Zrinjski free-kick, then nearly gave away a chance with a loose pass and had Chadi Riad to thank for getting him out of danger.

A couple of encouraging spells for the hosts midway through the half ended without reward and it was a similar story at the other end of the pitch, where Goran Karacic claimed Daniel Munoz’s cross-shot and the Eagles could not take advantage of Chris Richards’ throw-in.

The hosts might have taken the lead first but wasted a golden chance when Antonio Ivancic fluffed his lines, five minutes before Sarr finally broke the deadlock.

The Senegal international was teed up by January club-record signing Strand Larsen, whose lay-off allowed Sarr to fire low through a crowd and into the net.

Ismaila Sarr, Chris RIchards and Jorgen Strand Larsen celebrate Palace’s goal (Armin Durgut/AP)

Palace put Zrinjski under pressure after the break but lost their way when Adam Wharton gave away the ball in midfield and the hosts took full advantage.

Leo Mikic found the onrushing Abramovic, who gave Henderson no chance as he drilled the equaliser into the far corner in the 55th minute.

Zrinjski should have taken the lead when Mario Cuze found himself one-on-one with Henderson and poked wide of the Palace captain’s right post.

It was a let-off for the Eagles, who struggled to create any real chances until Wharton clipped the crossbar with just under 20 minutes remaining.

Crystal Palace’s goalkeeper Dean Henderson applauds the travelling fans at the end (Armin Durgut/AP)

Karacic turned a Yeremy Pino effort behind his post and Chris Richards directed a header off-target before Zrinjski worked their way back up the pitch, where Henderson denied Matej Sakota.

Confusion ensued following the rebound, as the hosts initially thought they had won a penalty for a Munoz handball. The Palace defender, in an aerial challenge, found himself sandwiched in between Henderson and Memija.

The referee was called to the monitor but disagreed that Munoz deserved punishment – and the Eagles breathed another sigh of relief.