Great Britain’s men’s curling team beat Switzerland to reach Olympic final

Britain’s men’s curling team are guaranteed at least a silver medal after an 8-5 victory over Switzerland in the Olympic semi-final.

Bruce Mouat’s side had faced a nervous wait to see if they would make the semi-final cut, with Italy’s defeat at the hands of the Swiss on Thursday morning sealing Britain’s place in the line up.

When the two sides met in the round-robin stage, it took an extra end to separate them, with Switzerland prevailing but Britain had come out top at last year’s world championships.

In what was an incredibly tight match, a point steal in the sixth end for Britain changed the momentum, while a triple take out from Mouat in the seventh limited the Swiss to just one.

Two points in the eighth saw Britain edge in front for first time and another two-point score in the 10th sealed the win.