Great Britain qualify for men’s curling semi-final after Switzerland beat Italy

Britain’s men’s curling team will contest the Olympic semi-finals on Thursday evening after a defeat for Italy saw them scrape through to the next stage.

Bruce Mouat’s side needed either Switzerland or Canada – both of whom had already qualified for the medal matches – to beat Italy or Norway respectively.

Switzerland made a bright start with two points in the first end and led at the halfway mark 4-1.

While the Italy side staged a renaissance to bring it back to 7-5 at the conclusion of eighth end, Switzerland took two points in the ninth, prompting the Italians to offer a handshake at 5-9 down.

Britain will face Switzerland in their semi-final after Canada lost 8-6 to Norway, with those two teams now meeting again in the other match.