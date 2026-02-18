Stoppage-time Tom Edozie strike hands Wolves dramatic draw with Arsenal

Debutant Tom Edozie scored a dramatic last-gasp equaliser as Wolves came from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw with Arsenal and plunge the Gunners’ Premier League title hopes into further doubt.

Following their draw with Brentford, the Gunners were unable to cling on to three points in wintry conditions over Rob Edwards’s battling side who claimed another point in their unlikely survival bid.

Bukayo Saka celebrated his new five-year deal with the club in style with his fifth goal of the season as Mikel Arteta’s choice to play him in the number-10 role immediately paid dividends as he gave Arsenal an early lead.

Tom Edozie celebrates after Wolves draw level (Jacob King/PA)

It looked like three points were heading back to north London when Piero Hincapie doubled the league leaders’ advantage with his first goal for the club, but Huge Bueno produced a moment of magic to reduce the deficit.

Wolves though had the final say as Edozie’s effort from the edge of the box deflected off Riccardo Calafiori beyond David Raya.

The draw leaves Arsenal five points ahead of Manchester City having played a game more.

The league leaders barely had to lift a finger before they went ahead, a period of sustained pressure ended with Declan Rice putting a ball onto the head of Saka who nodded between the legs of Jose Sa from six yards.

Bukayo Saka puts Arsenal ahead (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal were rampant in the early stages, Sa produced a double save as he batted Noni Madueke’s initial effort into the path of Gabriel Martinelli who was unable to poke past the Portuguese goalkeeper.

Madueke could have had his second headed goal in the space of a week but was unable to guide Martinelli’s cross on target.

Wolves were happy to let Arsenal have the ball for much of the half and it took until first half stoppage time for them to register their first shot as Andre dragged a speculative effort wide across goal.

The hosts visibly grew in confidence at the start of the second period, Adam Armstrong almost opened his Wolves account in style with a 20-yard strike which marginally flew over the crossbar.

Arsenal weathered a small Wolves storm and doubled their advantage with their first attack of the half, Gabriel slipped through to Hincapie, who made no mistake.

Piero Hincapie celebrates scoring (Jacob King/PA)

The Ecuadorian went off to celebrate in the corner before the linesman lifted a late offside flag but VAR showed Hincapie was onside and the goal stood.

Wolves cut the deficit in half five minutes later when Bueno lined one up outside the box and curled a stunner past Raya’s despairing dive to give the basement side hope.

Wolves pressed for an equaliser and got their rewards in stoppage time which lifted the roof off Molineux courtesy of 84th-minute substitute Edozie.

A cross put into the box was flapped at by Raya and allowed Edozie to blast an effort on goal which bounced off Calafiori and into the back of the net.