Lewis Hamilton feels in ‘best place’ for a long time ahead of new F1 season

Lewis Hamilton believes he is in the best place he has been for a long time and is excited by his prospects ahead of the new Formula One season.

The seven-time world champion endured a difficult debut season with Ferrari, failing to secure a podium as he finished sixth in the standings.

Hamilton’s end to the season was particularly challenging as he did not qualify higher than 13th in the final four races.

But the sport has undergone a major regulation change, with engines, chassis, fuel and tyres all modified.

Hamilton is happy with how Ferrari have started pre-season testing (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ferrari have started well in pre-season testing, delivering impressive mileage in last week’s first Bahrain test ahead of the new campaign.

And Hamilton believes he has banished the struggles of last season and got himself into a good mindset.

“I’ve left everything, all of last year, behind me,” Hamilton said at the second Bahrain test.

“I really felt that I spent a lot of time rebuilding over this winter, refocusing, really getting my body and my mind to a much better place.

“In general, just making sure that I’m able to arrive feeling better. And I would say I generally feel personally in the best place that I’ve been in a long, long time.

Ferrari have impressed so far during pre-season testing (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“And then with the car, I think we’ve started off quite well so far. And it’s an exciting time with this new generation of car as well, because it’s all brand new.”

Ferrari failed to win a race last season and Hamilton, who won the last of his seven titles in 2020, did not enjoy huge success with the ground-effect era of cars.

The new regulations have caused much debate already, with Max Verstappen suggesting the increased need for energy management was “just not Formula One”.

Hamilton has admitted the new regulations are very complicated but is pleased that he has been able to play a part in shaping this season’s Ferrari.

“Last year we were locked into a car that ultimately I inherited,” he added.

“This is a car that I’ve been able to be a part of developing on the simulator for the last 10 months.

“And so a bit of my DNA is within it. I’m more connected to this one for sure.”

Ferrari have not won the drivers’ championship since Kimi Raikkonen’s success in 2007.

Last season was a major disappointment after the Scuderia entered it expected to contend for both championships but ultimately were the fourth-best team by a distance.

Hamilton, 41, says lessons have been learned and that he was always prepared for the project to take time to succeed.

Hamilton has been able to shape how the 2026 Ferrari drives (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“My belief in the team is still absolutely the same. I understand the faith in this team and what they’re capable of and that’s why I joined the team,” Hamilton added.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be an overnight thing where we’d have success immediately. That’s why I signed a longer deal because I knew more often than not it’s a process.

“I feel like we’ve also learned a huge amount from last year as a team and there have been changes that we’ve made.

“I think we’re working better together than ever before so I’m excited for that moving forward.”