Joe Heyes says Princess Royal mistook him for Celebrity Traitors star Joe Marler

Joe Heyes has revealed that he was mistaken for Celebrity Traitors star Joe Marler by the Princess Royal when she greeted England’s players before Saturday’s match against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Anne, who has been patron of the Scottish Rugby Union since 1986, stopped to chat to a “starstruck” Heyes during the customary presentation of the teams ahead of the anthems for the Guinness Six Nations match.

However, England’s tighthead prop found himself being miscast as his former international team-mate Marler, who was a popular finalist in the BBC’s hit reality game show Celebrity Traitors last November.

Heyes said: “She thought I was Joe Marler, which was… quite upsetting. She said ‘You’re awfully funny on TV!’.

The Princess Royal greets England captain Maro Itoje at Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA)

“It was a very cool experience. I do like it when you get to meet the patron of whatever union you’re playing against.

“I didn’t correct her because I was a bit starstruck to start with. Who am I to correct her? I didn’t really know what to say! I almost went with it!

“I’ve had all sorts about me looking like Joe Marler – but not from a royal!”

England’s Murrayfield jinx struck again as they were beaten conclusively 31-20 to continue their quest for a first victory at the ground since 2020.

Head coach Steve Borthwick has responded by making three changes in personnel for Saturday’s clash with Ireland at Allianz Stadium, including Henry Pollock being given his first Test start after seven appearances as a replacement.

Joe Heyes will start for England against Ireland (Ben Whitley/PA)

Even as a 21-year-old rookie, the peroxide Northampton flanker is a fan’s favourite at Twickenham and Heyes is backing him to shine as England’s number eight.

“Henry’s a very confident, very skilful and very ambitious player,” the Leicester front row said. “He provides a huge amount of energy to the team. He’s going to go far.

“I remember his run down the left wing at Murrayfield. For someone who you may look at and think does not look hugely powerful – he is.

“He’s one hell of an athlete and has a lot of impact. He has a lot of energy and he’s still young. He brings his personality in a physical way, which is a good thing to see.

Henry Pollock will make his first England start (Adam Davy/PA)

“You don’t want someone who is full of personality but who does not provide on the pitch. He gives both. He’s a key player in our squad.”

England captain Maro Itoje wins his 100th cap on Saturday, becoming the nation’s ninth men’s player to reach the landmark.

“You know Maro is on your team – he’s talking to you at mauls, scrums, nominating and talking around the pitch,” Heyes said.

“He’s a genuinely brilliant leader by words – he is incredibly articulate – but also by his actions. He drives a lot of standards. He is one of the best captains that I have played under.”