Tiger Woods insists Masters appearance is not ‘off the table’

Tiger Woods has opened up the possibility of playing at the Masters this year.

The 15-time major champion, who turned 50 in December, has not played in a tournament since the 2024 Open at Royal Troon due to a number of injuries.

He had disc replacement surgery in October but when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday at the Genesis Invitational in California, where he is the tournament host, he said his sights were set on returning to the course.

“I’m trying, put it that way,” he said in a press conference screened on Sky Sports.

“The disc replacement has been one thing, it’s been a challenge. I entered a new decade, so that number is starting to sink in.

“My body has been through a lot. It’s one of those things, each and every day I keep trying, keep progressing and working on it. I’m trying to get this body at a level where I can play at the highest level again.

“Yeah I’m able to (hit full shots), not well every day, but I can hit them.”

And when asked if the Masters, which takes place in early April, was “off the table”, Woods simply responded: “No.”