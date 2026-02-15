Harry Kane ‘really proud’ to reach 500 goals career landmark

Harry Kane expressed his pride after reaching a landmark 500th career goal in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over Werder Bremen.

The England skipper brought up the milestone with two goals in the match, slotting home from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute and added his second three minutes later with a low strike from outside the box.

Leon Goretzka wrapped up three points for Bayern after the break and Kane’s first half contribution took his tally to 26 goals scored so far in the Bundesliga this season.

Since joining Bayern from Tottenham in 2023, Kane has 126 goals in all competitions for the German side and after reaching his 500th career goal, the striker thanked those who have helped him along the way.

Speaking in a video posted on his official X account, Kane said: “For me personally, I’m really proud to reach 500 career goals. All these milestones are something I’m really proud of.

Harry Kane has now scored 500 career goals (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I try and take it in, I try and appreciate it. A big thanks to all my teammates over the years, all the coaches, all the staff that have helped me to achieve it.