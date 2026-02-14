Tom Banton leads England to crucial T20 World Cup win over Scotland

Tom Banton starred as England kickstarted their T20 World Cup campaign with a nervy five-wicket win over Scotland in Kolkata.

Just hours before the two nations contest the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield, Banton’s 63 not out from 41 balls anchored England’s pursuit of 153 as they bounced back from Wednesday’s loss to the West Indies.

Banton had made three successive single-figure scores and came to the crease with England reeling on 13 for two but, after taking six from his first 10 balls, he showed plenty of composure with Scotland making inroads at the other end.

Stands of 66 with Jacob Bethell and 46 alongside Sam Curran broke the back of the chase as England won with 10 balls to spare to get back on track for a Super Eights place and all-but extinguish Scotland’s hopes of progressing from Group C.

England limited Scotland to 152 (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

England still need to beat Italy on Monday to all but guarantee they head to the next stage.

This was a crossroads fixture for both teams, who had each won and lost one, but Scotland’s collapse from 113 for three to 152 all out in 19.4 overs cost them dear in the first T20 to be played to a conclusion between these sides.

Jofra Archer claimed two for 24, which took him to 50 T20 wickets, while Adil Rashid claimed three for 36 and Liam Dawson two for 34, the spin duo bouncing back after getting some tap in their first couple of overs.

Archer’s previous form, leaking 90 runs in eight overs, was a minor concern but he induced mistakes from George Munsey and Brandon McMullen, both of whom mistimed slogs and gave catching practice to Banton and Phil Salt.

Michael Jones got after Curran with three successive boundaries but then was too early on to a 72mph slower ball and miscued to Bethell on the rope, as Scotland ended the powerplay on 42 for three with England on top.

Richie Berrington, though, led the counteroffensive by taking on spinners Rashid and Dawson. Rashid had leaked just 16 from his full allotment against the Windies but one over here disappeared for 18 as he was thumped for straight sixes by both Berrington and Tom Bruce.

A dangerous 71-run stand ended in tame fashion when Bruce slog swept Dawson to Curran and when Berrington missed a heave in the following over off Rashid to depart one run shy of fifty, the momentum was firmly back with England.

Both Michael Leask and Matthew Cross perished on the slog sweep before Rashid bowled Mark Watt through the gate, although Oliver Davidson got Scotland to 150 with some lusty hitting.

Phil Salt had called for England to stick out their chests but he limply skewed his third ball of the chase to Bruce in the ring off Brandon McMullen, who took a fine running catch in the next over after Jos Buttler tried to loft Brad Currie over the infield.

Phil Salt fell cheaply (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

McMullen and Currie were operating in the mid-70mph range but their accuracy and seam movement pinned England down.

However, Cross, standing up to the stumps to the two seamers, was unable to gather after Bethell feathered an edge on seven off McMullen, who was then deposited into the stands for England’s first boundary off the bat in the fifth over before then being taken for successive fours.

After a watchful start, Banton welcomed Scotland’s banker Watt with three sixes in three legal deliveries – his only maximums to go with four fours – but Bethell departed for 32 on the scoop, with a tumbling Brook doing likewise.

Curran upped the ante with sixes off spinners Leask and Watt shortly after Banton had reached fifty but then top-edged Brad Wheal to Cross for 28, albeit with only 21 required.

Will Jacks was spilled on five with nine needed off the final 13 balls and punished Bruce’s drop by hammering Wheal for six and four to get the job done.