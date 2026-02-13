Tottenham hope to appoint experienced interim head coach by Monday

Tottenham plan to appoint an experienced interim head coach by Monday, Press Association understands.

Spurs dismissed Thomas Frank on Wednesday after a dismal display in a 2-1 defeat at home to Newcastle a day earlier left the club in 16th position and only five points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Frank departed after seven months, but following a run of two wins in 17 league fixtures and an overall record of only 13 victories during his 38-game tenure.

Press Association understands Tottenham’s players have been given time off until Monday due to the club being without a weekend match after their FA Cup exit in January.

After the dismissal of Frank, Spurs are set to appoint an interim head coach rather than attempt to bring in a permanent manager for the final three months of the 2025-26 campaign.

The club will look to recruit an experienced head coach with a track record for getting an instant impact for the interim role before this summer they select from a wider pool of candidates, which will include former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino after his United States commitments at the World Cup.

Tottenham were beaten by Newcastle in what was Thomas Frank’s last match in charge (John Walton/PA)

Marco Rose, formerly of RB Leipzig, and ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic have been reported as candidates for an interim role and Spurs would consider the interim head coach for a permanent position if their short spell is deemed to be successful.

Tottenham’s next fixture is a north London derby at home to rivals Arsenal on February 22.