Immigrants’ treatment big problem – Pep Guardiola responds to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Pep Guardiola has responded to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s comments about immigration by saying people need to “embrace other cultures” to make a “better society”.

Manchester United minority owner Ratcliffe this week sparked controversy by claiming the UK had been “colonised” by immigrants.

Ratcliffe has since apologised for any offence caused by his remarks, which Guardiola acknowledged, but the Manchester City manager feels the wider issue of how countries treat immigrants remains a “big problem”.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s comments were widely condemned (Lucy North/PA).

Guardiola said at a press conference: “I have a huge appreciation for Sir Jim. I was fortunate to meet him. He made a statement after to apologise.

“I’m not commenting on what Sir Jim Ratcliffe said because after that he said what exactly he wanted to say, but all around the world the problem that we have in all the countries (is that) we treat immigrants or people who come from other countries as the problem for problems that our countries have and it is a big, big, big, big, big problem.

“The fact that I am a Catalan and you are British – what influence did we have on where we were born? It was mum and dad.

“Everybody wants to have a better life and a perspective to have a better future for themselves, their families and their friends, and sometimes opportunities come in the place where you are born and the place that maybe you go.

“Before it was so difficult to travel, but today in one hour you can be everywhere. Today the colour of the skin or where you were born doesn’t make a difference. We have a lot of work to do about that.

“It doesn’t make me feel that because I am Catalan I am better than you. My education when I was born and travelled in Mexico and Qatar or lived in Italy or England or Germany, that is just the benefit of my personality.

“I met incredibly nice people travelling and that is what it is about, but it doesn’t make me feel better just for the fact I was born in one place or the other one.

“Most people are running away from countries because of problems in their countries, not because they want to leave. As much as we embrace other cultures – truly, truly embrace it – that will be a better society.”

Ratcliffe’s comments in a Sky News interview on Wednesday were heavily criticised by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.

The Press Association understands Ratcliffe’s claims will also be examined by the Football Association to see whether they brought the game into disrepute, while on Thursday afternoon Manchester United issued a statement saying the club take pride in being “inclusive and welcoming”.

It read: “Our diverse group of players, staff and global community of supporters, reflect the history and heritage of Manchester; a city that anyone can call home.

“Since launching All Red All Equal in 2016, we have embedded equality, diversity and inclusion into everything we do.

“We remain deeply committed to the principles and spirit of that campaign.”

Ratcliffe had earlier said: “I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern, but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth.”