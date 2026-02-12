Virgil van Dijk hails Liverpool win on Wearside as ‘pretty close to perfection’

Virgil van Dijk believes Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Sunderland was “pretty close to perfection” as they edged towards the Champions League spots.

The Reds drifted away from the Premier League top four on Sunday when a stoppage-time penalty from Erling Haaland gave Manchester City a 2-1 triumph at Anfield.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot said on Tuesday that his side would have to “come close to perfection” in order to break into the Champions League places and victory on Wearside keeps them in the mix.

Van Dijk’s second-half header was the difference as Liverpool moved to within three points of the top four and the skipper emphasised the importance of prioritising physical and mental readiness for the remainder of the campaign.

Virgil van Dijk’s header was the difference for Liverpool (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“If you look at the teams around us the matter of fact is that (Tuesday) night some of them dropped points. I think we’re going to play against most of them as well still, so definitely we need some perfection,” Van Dijk said.

“I think today was pretty close to perfection with the performance, how we defended, the intensity we put in, but also the chances we generated and should’ve maybe scored.

“It’s still game by game, you’ve seen today unfortunately we’ve got (Wataru Endo) out now, hopefully not for too long. We are very thin at the moment, we need everyone available but it’s a combination of being ready.

“That’s not only physically but mentally as well because I think maybe the mental side, for example, last game losing that late on in the manner that we did at home is not only physical it’s a mental knock as well.

“You have to be strong to come back from there, that’s why I’m proud of the guys and the shift they put in. An important three points we take from here.”

Liverpool have edged closer to the top four (Danny Lawson/PA)

A hard-fought win saw a good all-round display from Liverpool, including a solid shift from Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate at the heart of their defence, which included keeping Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey at bay.

Konate is into the last six months of his contract and Van Dijk praised his centre-back partner as “world class”, adding he hopes he will stay.

“We are friends, we speak about everything, it’s a process. Let’s see what comes out of it. It’s never that easy,” Van Dijk said.

“It’s never that easy that we can just say get it done, it’s a process and we’ll see what comes out of it. Obviously I want him to stay, he’s an important figure on the pitch, but off the pitch as well.

Brian Brobbey and Ibrahima Konate battle for the ball (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“He’s one of the leaders, he’s an outstanding – in my eyes – world-class centre-back, so I can do only so much. It’s in the club’s hands together with his agent and himself so let’s see what comes out of it.”

Van Dijk was also impressed with the performance of his Netherlands team-mate Brobbey, adding: “He’s a handful and 90 per cent of today’s challenges Ibrahima had to solve, because he was most of the time with Ibrahima.

“Maybe he got fed up with me defending in the national team, but I’m pleased for him and hopefully he can take that form that he has, because he is in form in my opinion, towards the rest of the season and take it with us to the World Cup. And that’s something hopefully he can do.”