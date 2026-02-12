Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych appeals to CAS over Olympic disqualification

Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych has lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the decision to disqualify him from the Winter Olympics.

Heraskevych was ruled out of the event by the International Olympic Committee before competition began, with his helmet, which features pictures of people killed in the war with Russia, judged to have contravened rules concerning statements in the field of play.

With the first two runs of the event having taken place after Heraskevych was disqualified and with the final two heats on Friday evening, he has requested either reinstatement or a supervised run to keep him in the competition pending a final decision by CAS, the body said.

A CAS statement read: “Mr Heraskevych argues that the exclusion is disproportionate, unsupported by any technical or safety violation and causes irreparable sporting harm to him.”

Heraskevych did not compete after in-person discussions with IOC president Kirsty Coventry at the Cortina Sliding Centre before the start on Thursday morning failed to yield a satisfactory conclusion.

Speaking after the decision was announced, Heraskevych said: “Yesterday we had a formal meeting and today we had (one) just before the race with Mrs Coventry here, at the venue – me, my dad, and Mrs Coventry.

“In Ukraine now, we also have a lot of tears and I don’t want to downsize her feelings, but I believe that we should be controlled by the rules and I believe that we didn’t violate it.

“I want to also thank her for kind words, what she told me in this meeting. But as I told her, this situation again plays along with Russian propaganda, and it does not look good.

“I believe I did a great proposal for them this morning, when I proposed to allow me to use this helmet, and also to show solidarity with Ukraine, and give some generators for Ukraine.

“I believe it’s a great way to show that you have solidarity with Ukraine and to remove all this scandal.

Heraskevych was ruled out of the Men’s Skeleton event by the International Olympic Committee just over an hour before competition began (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Because also, from another point of view, this situation is very terrible for this venue and for this race. I believe because of IOC actions, that Olympic moment was stolen not only for me, but also from others from this venue.

“Because of this scandal, now all you (the media) are here, you’re not watching the race, and I believe it’s a terrible mistake made by the IOC.”

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said on Wednesday the organisation was “begging” Heraskevych to reconsider his position, with a compromise of a black armband suggested, but the slider remains convinced the rules have been misinterpreted.

He said: “I believe it’s totally wrong to do this decision today. Especially when we had already on these Olympic Games other cases, when others in almost equal situations were treated differently and didn’t face any sanctions.

“Rule 50 has to do nothing with this helmet and despite that we were suspended. So I have really bad thoughts and I believe that this situation also plays along with Russian propaganda.

Kirsty Coventry, President of the International Olympic Committee (Peter Kneffel/POOL/PA)

“I saw that this news was treated very well in Russia.”

Coventry stressed the IOC’s decision was not a political one and cited the wishes of the IOC Athletes’ Commission in refusing to make an exception for Heraskevych.

Coventry said: “We’re not making a judgement on whether the message is political or not political, or has a statement or doesn’t make a statement. It’s any messaging, any form of messaging.

“That’s how the athletes back in 2020, 2021, came up with saying we should not allow any messaging on the field of play, on the podium and in the Olympic village.

“But they wanted other space – the mixed zone, talking to the press, press conferences, as soon as you come off the field of play, that’s there, he can do that. It’s just the field of play.”

It was later announced that Heraskevych’s accreditation would not be withdrawn after Coventry intervened, which means he can continue to be at the Games even if he is not being able to compete.