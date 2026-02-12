Thomas Tuchel signs new England deal through to Euro 2028

Thomas Tuchel has signed an extension to his contract as England head coach through to the end of the home European Championship in 2028.

The Football Association announced on Thursday morning the German was set to stay on, with his previous deal only running until the end of this summer’s World Cup in North America.

Tuchel said: “I am very happy and proud to extend my time with England.

“It is no secret to anyone that I have loved every minute so far of working with my players and coaches, and I cannot wait to lead them to the World Cup.

“It is an incredible opportunity and we are going to do our very best to make the country proud.”

The FA said the agreement with Tuchel would provide “clarity and full focus” on the World Cup, in the hope the extension will silence talk around his future which could otherwise prove a distraction.

The FA said Tuchel’s main backroom team – Anthony Barry, Henrique Hilario, Nico Mayer and James Melbourne – had also agreed extensions through to the end of Euro 2028.

Tuchel added: “I have had so much support from (FA chief executive) Mark (Bullingham), all my colleagues at the FA and from fans wherever I go that I did not hesitate when asked to continue in this dream job.

Thomas Tuchel will continue to work with FA chief executive Mark Bullingham, right (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Euro 2028 will be a very special tournament and as a coach there is nothing more you want than to compete with the very best on the biggest possible stage.”

Bullingham added: “I am delighted Thomas has committed to stay with us through to the Euros in 2028.

“He was the right person for the job when he joined us for the World Cup campaign, and has only strengthened his reputation across the qualifiers.

“We know the players are right behind him, and the togetherness within the group is there for all to see. There is simply no better candidate available in world football.

“With his big-game experience, knowledge and passion, he gives the squad the very best chance for success – this summer and with the once-in-a generation Euro being hosted on these shores in two years’ time.

“In Thomas, Anthony and the wider team, we have a perfect blend of English coaching and international expertise. Their full focus remains on doing as well as possible this summer, and by securing them early for 2028, we have taken away the potential distraction of contract renegotiations around the tournament.”

Tuchel, who is due to attend the Nations League draw in Brussels on Thursday, was confirmed as the successor to Gareth Southgate in October 2024.

In his first interview, he stated his aim was to add a “second star” to the England shirt by winning the 2026 World Cup in North America.

His England team cruised through qualification, winning all eight matches in a group which featured Albania, Serbia, Latvia and Andorra.

The timing of Tuchel’s extension is interesting given the clubs potentially looking for a new manager in the summer, including Manchester United.