Maro Itoje says England action is helping him deal with personal tragedy

England captain Maro Itoje hopes that focusing his attention on England’s Guinness Six Nations campaign will help him through the grieving process following the death of his mother.

Itoje returns to the starting XV for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland at Murrayfield having featured on the bench for the round one victory over Wales.

The British and Irish Lions skipper was limited to a supporting role at Allianz Stadium after missing some of England’s pre-tournament training camp in order to attend the funeral of his mum Florence in Nigeria.





“Throwing yourself into a tournament like this is perhaps one of the best ways to get your mind off things.

“My mum was a huge influence in my life. There’s not a part of my life that her hand hasn’t been on. She will be sorely missed.”

Itoje’s reinstatement to the second row comes at an important moment as England face a crucial early test of their title credentials.

Having brushed aside Wales 48-7 in the opener, their Championship continues at a venue where they have not won since 2020, making Saturday’s battle with Scotland a pivotal encounter if they are to seize France’s crown.

England are targeting a 13th successive victory and Itoje said: “I’m massively excited. The Calcutta Cup is a historic fixture. It’s a game I’ve loved playing in.

“It’s always a game that’s hotly contested and it’s lovely to be here in sunny Edinburgh for the fixture.

“Scotland and England are close neighbours. We’re fierce competitors. We know each other pretty well. That brings a competitive spirit in and of itself.

England are the current Calcutta Cup holders after beating Scotland last year (Adam Davy/PA)

“It’s a game that’s full of pride, full of passion, full of edge. It’s one that we really want win to make sure we take the Calcutta Cup home with us.

“It’s an opportunity for us as this England team to create a new narrative. It’s an opportunity for us as a team to write a new chapter in our book.

“I very much welcome the challenge. I welcome playing at Murrayfield. I welcome being a part of this team and I welcome the opportunity at hand.

“We’ve continued to grow and continued to get better and the proof will be in the pudding, but I feel we’re in a good position to get the job done.”