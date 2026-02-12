England boss Thomas Tuchel expected to sign contract extension until 2028

The Football Association is expected to issue an update on England head coach Thomas Tuchel’s future later on Thursday, the Press Association understands, amid reports he has agreed a contract extension until 2028.

The Times has reported that Tuchel, whose current deal only runs until the end of the World Cup, had agreed a new deal until the end of the home Euros in two years’ time.

PA understands the FA will issue an update on the German’s future later.

England manager Thomas Tuchel is preparing for the World Cup (Peter Byrne/PA)

He is due to attend the Nations League draw in Brussels on Thursday.

Tuchel was confirmed as the successor to Gareth Southgate in October 2024.

In his very first interview, he stated his aim was to add a “second star” to the England shirt by winning the 2026 World Cup in North America.

His England team have cruised through qualification, winning all eight matches in a group which also featured Albania, Serbia, Latvia and Andorra.

Far harder challenges will lie ahead at the World Cup, with Mexico awaiting England on home soil in the last 16 should Tuchel’s team finish top of their group, and potentially Brazil in Miami in the last eight.

The timing of Tuchel’s extension would be interesting given the clubs potentially looking for a new manager in the summer, including Manchester United.