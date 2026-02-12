Arsenal’s title hopes hit by Keane Lewis-Potter equaliser for Brentford

Arsenal’s lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League stands at just four points after Mikel Arteta’s title-chasing side were held to a 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Noni Madueke headed Arsenal in front on the hour mark with a fine header.

But the hosts were back on terms only 10 minutes later when Keane Lewis-Potter struck following Michael Kayode’s long throw.

Following their equaliser, Brentford, who knew a win would take them above Liverpool in the table, looked the more likely to score with Igor Thiago wasting a golden chance in stoppage time.

However, substitute Gabriel Martinelli might have then won it for Arsenal only to be denied by Caoimhin Kelleher in a frantic end to the match.

Following City’s comfortable 3-0 win against Fulham a day earlier, the onus was on Arsenal to restore their six-point advantage.

But for much of the game, the Gunners – without the calming presence of William Saliba through illness – were well below their best.

Indeed, they could easily have fallen behind midway through the opening period when David Raya’s wayward throw to Declan Rice was picked up by Mathias Jensen.

With Rice on the turf, the Brentford captain had the time and space to pick him man, and he delivered a pinpoint cross to Thiago who looked destined to score.

However, Raya atoned for his howler with a brilliant one-handed save to deny Thiago’s goalbound header.

Brentford hustled and hurried Arsenal and Arteta’s players headed for the interval without creating a chance of note.

Eberechi Eze was handed his first league start in two months and a day here, but he was back warming the bench after an ineffective 45 minutes with captain Martin Odegaard – absent for the past two games through injury – sent on in his place.

Arsenal started the second half with greater intent, but the hour mark was fast approaching with Kelleher still a bystander in the Brentford goal.

Odegaard then blazed well over. “Top of the league, you’re having a laugh” goaded the home supporters.

But it was the visiting section in full voice just moments later, when Madueke delivered the breakthrough. Kayode’s clearance fell only to Piero Hincapie and Madueke header his sumptuous cross home.

Arsenal’s Noni Madueke celebrates the game’s opening goal (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal might have been expected to close out the three points but Brentford had other ideas.

Lewis-Potter headed a decent chance from Jensen’s corner wide. Thiago hit Arsenal on the counter-attack, but Raya was equal to his effort.

Gabriel was then needed to divert Kayode’s stinger from danger with a diving header.

Brentford were suddenly looking dangerous, and they were back on level terms with 19 minutes left. Sepp Van Den Berg rose highest from Kayode’s menacing long throw and Lewis-Potter launched himself at the flick-on with an unstoppable header.

Keith Andrews celebrated on the Brentford touchline by jumping on to Jordan Henderson’s back as the Wearsider was preparing to come on.

Following a turgid first half, the game was alive and fingernails were being bitten by the Arsenal fans. And Cristhian Mosquera executed a defeat-saving sliding tackle as Thiago closed down on Raya’s goal.

Five additional minutes followed and Thiago fired over when he had only Raya to beat before Kelleher stopped Martinelli from winning the game at the end with an outstretched arm as the spoils were shared.