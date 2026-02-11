Sir Jim Ratcliffe claims ‘unpopular’ Man Utd changes are ‘beginning to pay off’

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has admitted some of the decisions he has taken at Manchester United made him “very unpopular”, but says they are now paying off.

The 73-year-old made a string of controversial cuts at Old Trafford since acquiring a stake in the club two years ago.

United have also sacked two managers in that period, Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim, but under interim boss Michael Carrick they have won four and drawn one to climb back into the Champions League spots.

Ratcliffe, the founder of the Ineos chemicals group, was speaking to Sky News about politicians having to make unpopular calls to “get the big issues sorted out”.

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in discussion with club chief executive Omar Berrada (centre) and technical director Jason Wilcox (Jacob King/PA)

Referring to United, he said: “I’ve seen quite a bit of this at the football club.

“If you do difficult things, which we felt that we had to do at Manchester United… we felt like they were the right things to do. But you do become very unpopular for a while.

“Well, I’ve been very unpopular at Manchester United because we’ve made lots of changes. But for the better, in my view.

“And I think we’re beginning to see some evidence in the football club that that’s beginning to pay off.”