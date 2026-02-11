Scott Parker hails ‘unbelievable’ comeback Burnley victory at Crystal Palace

Scott Parker was effusive in his praise of “unbelievable” Burnley after the Clarets ended a 16-game Premier League winless skid in a stunning 3-2 comeback to beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

It began as a dream home debut for Palace club-record signing Jorgen Strand Larsen, who opened his Eagles account in the 17th minute, then added a second 16 minutes later, but turned into a nightmare for the hosts late in the first half.

Hannibal Mejbri halved the deficit in the 40th minute, four minutes before Jaidon Anthony drew the sides level, and Jefferson Lerma’s own goal made it three for the visitors in seven minutes.

“I’m sorry, there’s not many teams who could do that,” said Parker.

“Not where we are, not where we currently sit, and then coming out of the home fixture against West Ham, where we’re practically getting booed off the pitch by our own fans – and I understand that, I’m not criticising that, I’ve got my views on that – but to come here, to be 2-0 down.

“I’ve got four sons and the one thing I say to them is exactly that. If ever there was learning for them young boys of mine, it’s tonight, because in these moments, when people could wilt, and people could fold, that group – what you see tonight – was unbelievable.”

The contest started 10 minutes late after Burnley found themselves stuck in south London traffic.

Martin Dubravka’s big save denied Ismaila Sarr a stoppage-time equaliser to preserve all three points for the Clarets, who remain second-from-bottom in 19th, six points adrift of West Ham above them.

Parker added: “The thing that just stands at the forefront of my mind is what this whole group have gone through.

“To come here and do what they did was absolutely incredible, and to be honest that game will live with me for a long, long time.”

Palace had snapped a 12-game winless run of their own – theirs across all competitions – with Sunday’s victory at Brighton, but could not find a way back after their unravelling.

“I didn’t recognise my team in these 10 minutes,” said Eagles boss Oliver Glasner.

“What I have seen, honestly, if they do this in training I get crazy and they hear it. They are not bad characters, but in this situation we threw the game away.”

The Austrian felt his team “forgot about the basics” after their positive start, adding: “When you defend so sloppy, like we did in these eight, nine minutes, you deserve to lose.”