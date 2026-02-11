Man City ease past Fulham to move within three points of leaders Arsenal

Erling Haaland moved joint-fourth on Manchester City’s all-time scorer’s list as Pep Guardiola’s side overpowered Fulham 3-0 to turn up the heat on Arsenal.

Haaland netted his 153rd City goal, moving him level with Colin Bell, in a comfortable victory at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday that trimmed the Gunners’ Premier League lead to three points.

Antoine Semenyo opened the scoring as he continued his superb start in City colours while Nico O’Reilly was also on target in a one-sided contest played in persistent rain.

All City’s goals came in the first half and, with the job apparently done, Haaland did not return for the second half.

After a recent dip in form, the Norwegian held his nerve to score a vital penalty winner at Liverpool on Sunday and that may have reignited his campaign.

The goal that matched Bell’s career tally for the club – also his 29th of the season in all competitions – came in his 183rd appearance, a remarkable feat. Bell played 492 games for City.

The game was a stroll for City. They led 5-1 after 57 minutes in the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage in December and eventually scraped home 5-4, but there was little prospect of a similar fightback this time.

Fulham were as compliant as City could have wished for and repeatedly gave the ball away to allow the hosts to keep attacking.

It seemed only a matter of time before they broke through and Phil Foden, making his first start in four Premier League games, twice went close early on and O’Reilly fired narrowly over.

Antoine Semenyo opened the scoring for City (Martin Rickett/PA)

The opener came after 24 minutes when Matheus Nunes swung a cross in from the right and Haaland headed down for Semenyo to slide in and touch past Bernd Leno.

It was the winger’s fifth goal in eight appearances since joining City and his third against Fulham this season after netting two for Bournemouth in October.

Fulham had a chance against the run of play when Harry Wilson forced a good save from Gianluigi Donnarumma but City instantly countered and doubled the lead on the half-hour mark.

Haaland was caught by Joachim Andersen during the charge forward but Semenyo took up the attack and fed O’Reilly, who showed composure to lift the ball over Leno.

City grabbed their third after Fulham again lost possession. Rayan Ait-Nouri found Foden, who in turn fed Haaland on the edge of the box.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Norwegian was clinical with a powerful strike into the bottom corner, his first league goal from open play since December.

There was a penalty check before the interval for an alleged hair-pull on Semenyo but nothing was given.

City eased off after the break and Fulham tried to rally but a lively burst by Wilson came to nothing.

The visitors were unable to build any momentum even as City’s intensity dropped.

Foden had a long-range attempt but lacked the power to trouble Leno while Josh King tested Donnarumma late on.