Cristiano Ronaldo again absent for Al Nassr game but pictured training in Riyadh

Cristiano Ronaldo was again absent from the Al Nassr squad for their AFC Champions League Two clash at Arkadag in Turkmenistan, but was pictured training in Riyadh.

The Portugal captain is believed to be upset by his club’s lack of January transfer business.

The 41-year-old has missed the last two Saudi Pro League games, against Al Riyadh and Al Ittihad, with fans expressing their solidarity – raising yellow signs featuring Ronaldo’s name and number seven – in the seventh minute at Al-Awwal Park on Friday.

While not included in the matchday line-up for the last-16 first leg against Arkadag, Ronaldo was pictured training with other players back in Riyadh in a post on Al Nassr’s social media accounts on Wednesday morning.

Ronaldo is reported to be unhappy with the Saudi Public Investment Fund for failing to invest in the team in the winter window, while rivals Al Hilal – also 75 per cent majority-owned by the PIF – brought in his former Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad.

The Saudi Pro League has warned Ronaldo that “no individual – however significant – determines decisions beyond their own club”.

Al Nassr’s next league match is on Saturday at Al Fateh.