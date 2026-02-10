Tottenham crisis deepens as Jacob Ramsey scores Newcastle winner

Jacob Ramsey fired Newcastle to a precious 2-1 Premier League win to pile the pressure on Thomas Frank and increase Tottenham’s relegation fears.

Spurs’ sorry domestic form coupled with an 11-player list of absentees had heightened concerns that the team were in a survival battle and this latest abject display will only serve as more evidence that the north London club are in a crisis situation.

Malick Thiaw’s stoppage-time effort ensured Newcastle held a deserved half-time lead and after Tottenham were booed off, home fans chanted for old boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Defeat increased the pressure on Tottenham boss Thomas Frank (John Walton/PA)

A response followed and Archie Gray levelled in the 64th minute, but Ramsey swept home four minutes later to inflict a fifth defeat in nine matches on Tottenham, who have won only two of their last 17 league matches.

Frank faced “you’re getting sacked in the morning” chants from his own supporters ahead of full-time, with Spurs’ ownership left with a big decision to make over the head coach position with 12 days until the next fixture at home to rivals Arsenal.

This was a meeting between two of the league’s most out-of-form clubs and the tension of the occasion was evident in Tottenham, especially after two balls flashed over the crossbar from two early Newcastle corners.

Xavi Simons dragged an effort wide soon after for Spurs, but it failed to halt the nervous energy filtering throughout the team.

Willock’s low effort off target only increased anxiety inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and when goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario flapped at a catchable cross in the 20th minute, the disgruntled home fan base were ready to erupt before Ramsey sent a second strike inches past the post.

Tottenham’s list of absentees extended on the half-hour mark when Wilson Odobert suffered a potentially serious knee injury but the introduction of Mathys Tel was greeted with big cheers.

It failed to halt Newcastle’s momentum and after Dan Burn headed wide, the visitors did have the ball in the net.

Ramsey found Willock, who cut inside and curled into the bottom corner after 43 minutes, but it was ruled out after a VAR intervention with the tip of Willock’s head deemed offside.

The let-off for Spurs was not heeded and Newcastle finally took the lead in deserved fashion in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario shows his frustration (John Walton/PA)

After an initial corner was cleared, Willock produced a fine cross to the back post and even though Vicario saved Thiaw’s first header, the Magpies defender showed great desire to get to the loose ball and fire home the opener.

Boos followed at half-time and the second period was only four minutes old when Tottenham fans in the South Stand chanted for Pochettino.

It sparked life into Spurs as Tel unsuccessfully tried his luck from range before a fine Gray run teed up Tel for another chance, but the substitute blazed over.

Pape Sarr forced Nick Pope into action for the first time in the 54th minute and 10 minutes later Tottenham did level.

A corner from Xavi was headed back across goal by Sarr and Gray nodded in, but home joy was short-lived.

Jacob Ramsey, second right, scores Newcastle’s winner (John Walton/PA)

Conor Gallagher’s poor pass ended a Spurs counter-attack and Anthony Gordon dribbled into the area before he teed up Ramsey to sweep home.

Frank turned to his bench with Randal Kolo Muani introduced, but Van de Ven fired over Tottenham’s last genuine chance in stoppage time and Frank faced more chants for his departure before full-time.

It was despair for Spurs but relief for Newcastle and Eddie Howe after they ended a run of three straight league defeats.