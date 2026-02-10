Michael Carrick hails ‘unbelievable’ Benjamin Sesko finish as Man Utd earn draw

Michael Carrick hailed super-sub Benjamin Sesko’s “unbelievable finish” after the striker’s amazing last-gasp volley snatched Manchester United a 1-1 draw at West Ham.

Sesko got his toe to Bryan Mbeumo’s cross six minutes into stoppage time and rifled it into the top corner to deny Carrick’s old club West Ham a vital victory in the relegation battle.

It was the second time the Slovenian, yet to start a match under interim boss Carrick, has climbed off the bench to score late on after his winner against Fulham.

“It’s always the balance. The boys who have played have done fantastically well,” said Carrick.

“Ben’s doing a lot of work, he’s in a good place and ready to kick on. Certainly when he came on the pitch he made a big difference.

“It’s an unbelievable finish from the angle to generate that, to get it on target, to finish it – it’s some goal.

“He’s capable of that, Ben. He’s done it all the time. It’s not that he’s just suddenly burst on the scene. He’s been doing it, he’s proven that he can score goals as well. He’s been doing it in training for us as well.

“It’s not surprising, to be honest. I think it’s what he does, it’s what he’s good at. The last one would have done him the world of good.

“Tonight, a little bit different with the emotion of the game, but certainly important and a big moment for him and us.”

Benjamin Sesko scored a fine goal for Manchester United (Adam Davy/PA)

United were bidding for a fifth straight Premier League victory under Carrick but were grateful for a point after Tomas Soucek put West Ham in front early in the second half.

“Mixed feelings,” added Carrick. “We know we weren’t at our best and we can credit West Ham with that.

“Finishing with a late goal when we’ve had to find one is a positive for us. In the grand scheme of things we can take a point, and dust ourselves down a bit. Four wins and a draw from these five games is a positive.”

It was heartbreak for West Ham, who had they clung on would have moved level with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest less than a month after being seven points adrift.

“We are disappointed of course, the players and the fans,” said boss Nuno Espirito Santo. “We competed really well and were able to contain a very good team.

“The way we started second half was really positive, we scored and we defended very well. Overall a very positive performance defensively, and we had situations where we could have put the game to bed.

“We have to bounce back from these disappointments. We have to keep going. There is no other way.”

Frank Ilett, the United fan who gained more than two million social media followers since pledging not to get a haircut until the Red Devils secured five wins in a row, must wait for his visit to the barbers.