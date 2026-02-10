Medal-winning athlete reveals affair on live television at Winter Olympics

A Norwegian biathlete confessed to having an affair on live television moments after winning a medal at the Milan and Cortina Olympics.

Sturla Holm Laegreid broke down in tears as he explained to Norwegian network NRK he had admitted his infidelity to his girlfriend of six months a week ago.

Laegrid won the bronze medal in the men’s 20km biathlon behind compatriot Johan-Olav Botn who took gold, and Frenchman Eric Perrot in second.

Sturla Holm Laegreid finished behind compatriot Johan-Olav Botn, centre, and France’s Eric Perrot, left (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

He said: “There is something I want to share with someone who may not be watching today.

“Half a year ago I met the love of my life. The world’s most beautiful and nicest person. Three months ago I made the mistake of my life and cheated on her, and I told her about that a week ago. This has been the worst week of my life.

“I had the gold medal in life, and I am sure there are many people who will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her. Sport has come second these last few days. Yes, I wish I could share this with her.”

Laegreid is a six-time biathlon world champion and won a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as part of the Norwegian relay team.

Pressed on his admission during the post-race medal winners’ press conference, Laegreid added: “I don’t know if it was the right choice or not, but it was the choice I made.

“Today I made the choice to tell the world what I did so maybe there’s a chance that she will see what she really means to me – maybe not, but I don’t want to think I didn’t try everything to get her back.

“I don’t want to steal the show today. I hope this is just like a day-or-two thing. Then you are an Olympic gold medallist forever.”