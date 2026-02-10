Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds miss out on mixed doubles curling bronze

Britain’s Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds narrowly missed out on Olympic bronze as they were beaten 5-3 by Italy in the curling mixed doubles.

After topping the round-robin stage, the British pair slumped to a 9-3 defeat the hands of Sweden in Monday’s semi-final and had to regroup for a Tuesday afternoon clash with 2022 Olympic champions Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner.

A missed opportunity in the first end saw Italy take an early 1-0 lead, with Britain levelling the score in the second before a perfectly-delivered final stone from Constantini in the third edged Italy back in front.

Great Britain’s Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat during their curling mixed doubles bronze medal match with Italy (Andrew Milligan/PA).

A further point for Italy in a nervy match put them 3-1 ahead at the half-way stage, although Britain secured a point in the fifth end to keep within range of their rivals.

In the sixth end, Dodds and Mouat consulted with coach Greg Drummond but the time-out did not help as Mosaner produced a winning shot to extend the Italian’s lead to 4-2.

A point in the seventh end kept Britain in the hunt but with the advantage of the hammer, Constantini secured bronze for Italy.