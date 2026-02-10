Ben Stokes jokingly reveals successful surgery on facial injury

England Test captain Ben Stokes has undergone successful surgery on a facial injury.

The 34-year-old all-rounder posted an image on his Instagram story showing his bruised and swollen right eye and cheek accompanied by the message: “May not look like it… but the surgery was a success.”

Stokes revealed earlier this month that he had been hit in the face by a ball when he posted an initial photograph which included the message, “You should see the state of the cricket ball.”

Reports later revealed he had been injured while coaching academy players at Durham’s indoor cricket centre.

(Ben Stokes/Instagram)

Stokes is back in England after leading England in their 4-1 Ashes series defeat in Australia over the winter.

His future has been called into question amid an ongoing review of a dreadful tour, although England coach Brendan McCullum has claimed some of the fall-out has been “out of order”.

Stokes next could feature for Durham in the early County Championship rounds before England kick off their Test summer against New Zealand at Lord’s on June 4.