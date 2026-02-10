Amine Adli scores winner as in-form Bournemouth come back to beat 10-man Everton

Everton’s wait for the Hill Dickinson Stadium to become as imposing as Goodison Park once was continues as they again shot themselves in the foot at their new home in a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

Iliman Ndiaye’s first-half penalty had fans pondering an unexpected run at European football as victory would have lifted them into sixth place.

However, two failures from Thierno Barry both from six yards were to prove costly as they self-destructed in eight second-half minutes, conceding twice and having Jake O’Brien sent off.

Uncontested headers from £25million January signing Rayan, atoning for conceding the penalty with a second goal in successive starts, and Amine Adli would have infuriated Toffees manager David Moyes.

His side have registered just one victory at home since November 8 and have now lost more games (five) than they have won (four) on the banks of the River Mersey, form which will make European football improbable.

So instead of being able to gloat over neighbours Liverpool, they are again looking over their shoulder with the Cherries, Newcastle, Sunderland and Fulham all within striking distance.

The visitors had barely been in the game before they turned it on its head just past the hour.

Ndiaye, who had an early effort ruled out for offside, scored his first goal since early November from the spot after Rayan had tried to dribble out of his own area only to tangle with Jarrad Branthwaite and bring down the defender.

His fifth league goal of the season made him joint top-scorer with Barry and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, even though he missed over a month at the Africa Cup of Nations, and therein lies Everton’s problem.

Moyes held his head in his hands earlier as Barry shanked wide after Djordje Petrovic spilled James Garner’s free-kick and the Toffees boss adopted a similar pose when the goalkeeper diverted Ndiaye’s shot onto a post.

It had not been a half high on quality but after the break James Hill’s diving header denied Dewsbury-Hall after Petrovic passed straight to Ndiaye, leaving Moyes rubbing his temples again.

The game swung on Barry scuffing a shot into Alex Jimenez after Ndiaye laid it on a plate for him.

Bournemouth sensed their chance and after Adrien Truffert’s low drive flew just wide, Vitalii Mykolenko was lucky to avoid conceding a penalty for a challenge on Alex Toth.

They had the momentum and the 19-year-old Rayan powerfully headed home at the far post from Truffert’s cross with Mykolenko failing to jump.

Moyes’ arms were now firmly crossed but his demeanour worsened with Adli’s free-header six yards out after Hill nodded on Jimenez’s free-kick, prompting a mini-inquest between Jordan Pickford and James Tarkowski.

O’Brien was then shown a straight red for bringing down Adli as he threatened to break clear. On the bench Barry sat with his head bowed.

Tarkowski’s header over was the closest Everton came to an equaliser as the emptying ground echoed to boos once again at the final whistle.