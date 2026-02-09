Kirsty Muir misses out on first GB medal by tiny fraction in slopestyle final

Kirsty Muir missed out on Great Britain’s first medal of the Milan and Cortina Winter Olympics by less than half a point at the Livigno Snow Park.

Scotland’s Muir scored 76.05 on her final run in the women’s ski slopestyle competition, agonisingly short of the 76.46 of Canadian third-place incumbent Megan Oldham, with just the top ranked two to go.

Fourth place will come as a relative disappointment for the 19-year-old Muir, who broke down in tears afterwards, considering she had won the prestigious Aspen X Games two weeks ago with a score of 93.66.

Winter Olympics 2026 Slopestyle explainer (PA Graphics)

That would have been enough to win Olympic gold with room to spare, with Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud retaining her title with a best of 86.96, and Chinese superstar Eileen Gu second on 86.58.

Muir had touched down on her first run and ranked sixth after a relatively safe second run that scored 63.01, with only the best of each athlete’s final runs counting towards their final ranking.

Muir, who made her Olympic debut as a 17-year-old in Beijing, will get another medal chance later in the Games when she competes in the ski Big Air.