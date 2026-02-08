Mikel Arteta: Arsenal’s Premier League lead counts for ‘nothing’

Mikel Arteta warned that Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League counted for “nothing” as they chase their first title in 22 years.

Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Sunderland at the Emirates on Saturday took Arteta’s men nine points clear of Manchester City, prior to their match against Liverpool at Anfield.

However, there are 39 points to play for across the remaining 13 rounds with the Gunners still to visit Pep Guardiola’s City at the Etihad in April.

Arsenal have finished runners-up for the past three seasons and when asked what their cushion at the top meant, Arteta replied: “Nothing, we still have to win so many games to achieve what we want.

“So, there’s no focus on that. We’ve done our job and what we had to do. Let’s try to improve and get ready for Brentford.”

Arsenal will travel to the Gtech Community Stadium on Thursday bidding to build on a statesman-like performance against Sunderland at the Emirates.

Martin Zubimendi fired the hosts ahead before Viktor Gyokeres came off the bench to score twice, taking his tally to four in as many matches.

Viktor Gyokeres (right) scored twice in Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Sunderland (John Walton/PA)

Substitute Gabriel Martinelli raced clear of the Sunderland defence to lay on Gyokeres’ second, deep into stoppage-time.

And Arteta hailed his so-called finishers, with the Spaniard continuing to rotate his squad amid a hectic run of fixtures.

He added: “We had to take the game to a different level because the game started to get a bit more open and we brought the finishers on and they were incredible.

“I saw their reaction immediately when I gave the line-up in the dressing room and I looked at Viktor and Gabi.

“They know how important their role is when you come on and some days it’s going to be even more important than starting the game.

“That’s a key message that we’ve been trying to pass to them.

“The good thing is that they’re experiencing that every single game, every three days, the way we can change games and help the team win and I’m really, really happy for them.”