Lindsey Vonn airlifted off mountain after crashing in Olympic women’s downhill

Lindsey Vonn was airlifted off the mountain after crashing early in her run in the Olympic women’s downhill in Cortina.

The American superstar clipped a gate and somersaulted off the course, leading to an extended delay as she was tended by a team of medics.

The 41-year-old, who won downhill gold in Vancouver in 2010, had been intent on competing despite tearing her ACL in a warm-up race in Crans-Montana just over a week ago.

A rescue helicopter arrives after United States’ Lindsey Vonn crashes during an alpine ski women’s downhill race (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The huge crowd at the Tofane Alpine Centre fell almost silent as Vonn received extended treatment, then broke into cheers as the medical helicopter arrived to whisk her to hospital.

Vonn initially retired from the sport in 2019 following a slew of injuries but, after undergoing a partial knee replacement in April 2024, she returned to competition in December of that year.

She had won two World Cup events this season and been among the favourites for the downhill before her fall in Switzerland.

Vonn had successfully completed two practice runs on the Cortina course on Friday and Saturday, wearing a brace on her injured knee, and her coach Aksel Lund Svindal felt she was in “good enough” condition to challenge for a medal.

Vonn had said this would be her final Olympics appearance and International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) president Johan Eliasch thanked her for her contribution to the sport.

He said: “Tragic, but it’s ski racing I’m afraid. I can only say thank you for what she has done for our sport, because this race has been the talk of the Games and it’s put our sport in the best possible light.

Fans reacted after watching Lindsey Vonn crashing out (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I hope she will have a speedy recovery and be back on skis very soon.

“She will be sent to a hospital, either locally or further away depending on the injury, which I have no details on.”

Asked whether some felt Vonn should not have been allowed to race with her injury, Eliasch added: “Well then they don’t know Lindsey. That’s all I can say.”